Constitution Day 2023: Manipur CM Biren Singh Launches Diglot Edition of Indian Constitution In Regional Language

The Constituent Assembly of the country formally adopted the Constitution on this day in 1949, which came into force on January 26, 1950. On this occasion, President of India Droupadi Murmu unveiled a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Supreme Court of India on the occasion of Constitution Day on Sunday.

Manipur: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh released the Diglot Edition of the Constitution of India in Manipuri Language (Meitei Mayek Script) in Imphal on Sunday. The release of the Diglot Edition is a significant step towards making the Constitution more accessible to the people of Manipur. The Diglot Edition will be made available in all educational institutions, government offices, and public libraries in the state, as per a news report covered by ANI.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh said, “On behalf of the people of Manipur and the government of Manipur, I appreciate the Prime Minister for his thinking of inclusiveness and recognising even a small state like Manipur. Manipur is a small state with a very small population. Through the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, we are able to publish in our own script the Constitution of India.”

History Behind Indian Constitution Day Celebration On November 26

In a post on X, the Bharatiya Janata Party extended wishes to the people. “Best wishes to all the countrymen on Constitution Day,” read the post. The Congress party also, in a post on ‘X’, remembered this day and urged the people to take a pledge for the constitution.

“This day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949. It was this sacred text that came to be the life and soul of our democracy. Let us all pledge to imbibe its values and defend it against the continuous assault under the present regime,” read the post by the Congress party.

Constitution Day is also known as Samvidhan Divas or National Law Day.

