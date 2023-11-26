Home

Constitution Day: President Murmu Unveils Statue Of Dr BR Ambedkar At Supreme Court; Law Minister, CJI In Attendance – WATCH

Statue Of Dr BR Ambedkar Unveiled In SC Premises On Constitution Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of the Constitution Day of India 2023, a special function has been organised in the Supreme Court of India, New Delhi. Ahead of the function, President Droupadi Murmu has unveiled the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the Supreme Court premises, with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in attendance.

