New Delhi: As the prices of the onion continued to rise across the country, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba at the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, on Monday held a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries to review the issue.

The meeting comes at a time when the country is witnessing a sharp rise in the prices of the onion reaching at Rs 100 per kg.

Holding the in a video conference with Chief Secretaries of 11 major onion producing states, the Cabinet Secretary was briefed about the various steps that are being taken by the states to tackle the rising prices of onions.

The development comes after the Centre on Sunday decided to import onion from Turkey and Egypt to control its price in the Indian market.

As per updates, the Central government will import 11000 Metric Ton (MT) of onion from Turkey and 6090 MT from Egypt.

The Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India has already placed the order for the import of onion from these two countries. It will arrive in India later this month.

In another development, Delhi Minister Imran Hussain had on Thursday written a letter to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to direct the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to supply onions at Rs 15.60 per kilogram in the Delhi market.

As per other updates, the Union Cabinet had on November 20 approved the import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes onion to ease the price in the retail market.