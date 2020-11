New Delhi: Consumers have been badly hit the due to an increase in the prices of vegetables, with the inflation also reducing sales of vendors. Also Read - Potato no Longer Staple as Prices Witness Record Hike of 92% in a Year, Onions Too Cost More

“Onion is selling for Rs 50-60. When the onion was cheaper, I used to sell 50 sacks in a day, now selling 9,” said Mohammad Rashid, a vegetable vendor from Okhla mandi. Also Read - Centre Bans Export of Onion Seeds With Immediate Effect Amidst Rising Prices

“There are fewer customers in the mandi nowadays due to the hike in prices. Our routine sales have been adversely affected,” another vendor Ash Mohammad said. Also Read - Centre Imposes Stock Limits On Onion Traders Till Dec 31 to Check Prices

Heavy rainfall in South India has hit the supply chain of vegetables, according to many sellers.

“Due to heavy rains in September, the crop reached the mandi quite late and the quality of the vegetable wasn’t good either. The supply chain was disrupted, a limited quantity arrived and thus resulted in a price surge,” said Saleem, another vegetable vendor.

The skyrocketing price of onions has caused worry to the consumers. “The prices of vegetables are constantly going up, it is difficult for us but there isn’t an option. The recent erratic weather changes along with the pandemic have resulted in difficult times for everyone,” a customer said.

Vegetable prices have collectively risen in the last month in various parts of the country and customers as well as vegetable traders have felt the adverse impact of the same.

(With inputs from ANI)