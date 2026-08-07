‘Contact PMO directly for any development work in your area’: PM Modi to NDA MPs; ‘special message’ for TMC and Uddhav Sena rebels

PM Modi also assured the Trinamool Congress (TMC) rebels and the six former Shiv Sena (Uddhav camp) MPs, who recently joined the Eknath Shinde Sena, that he is "with them" and they had "nothing to worry about".

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New Delhi: Amid the ongoing ruckus and disruptions in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a breakfast meeting with the newly elected NDA Lok Sabha MPs. It is learnt that during the meeting, the Prime Minister urged them to actively participate in the parliamentary debates, and asserted that Parliament is the “supreme temple of democracy”. PM Modi expressed concerns over the recent disruptions. He said that due to the uproar, new MPs are not getting an opportunity to speak in the House, said sources.

What did the PM say to the MPs?

“This is unfair to them. Parliamentary proceedings must run smoothly,” he reportedly said, as per NDTV reports. He also told the MPs to read, learn, and understand the history of Parliament.

“There is a wealth of historical material in Parliament; use it to prepare debates. Work for the development of your respective states. The country will progress only when states progress,” he said.

MPs from Shiv Sena, NCPI, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) were present

Around 45 MPs, including seven from the Shiv Sena, 20 from the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI), and two from the NCP (Ajit Pawar), were present at the breakfast meeting. PM Modi also assured the Trinamool Congress (TMC) rebels and the six former Shiv Sena (Uddhav camp) MPs, who recently joined the Eknath Shinde Sena, that he is “with them” and they had “nothing to worry about”.

“The NDA is a family. We are with the constituent parties. Every individual will be respected and given a chance. I am with every MP, not just one constituent party of the NDA. I stand with every MP of the NDA. You don’t need to worry about anyone,” said the PM as he urged them to use their power effectively to advance development projects in their constituencies.

‘Contact the PMO directly for any development work in your area’

“Contact the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) directly for any development work in your area. Meet everyone, including poor labourers and farmers, and understand everyone’s problems,” he said, after which he spoke with each MP individually to inquire about their well-being.

The meeting came a day after PM Modi hosted a dinner interaction with 37 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament at his official residence as part of his ongoing outreach to lawmakers during the Monsoon Session. The informal gathering was held to exchange views on governance and parliamentary affairs while reinforcing coordination within the party.

Prime Minister Modi also advised the MPs to maintain cordial relations with members of the Opposition.