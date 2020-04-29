New Delhi: Soon after the Union Home Ministry passed an order, allowing interstate movement of migrant workers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urge the migrant workers to stay home and don’t panic. Also Read - As Centre Says Plasma Therapy Not Scientifically Reliable, Here's What Kejriwal Tweets

He also said that he is in touch with other state governments over the order from the Home Ministry regarding interstate travel of migrant workers and students.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi chief minister said that he will very soon let the migrants know the latest developments regarding their safe travel to their home states.

“The order regarding migrants was passed today by the Union Home Ministry. In this regard, we are talking to other state governments. I will inform you the latest plan in a day or two. Until then, you stay at home and follow the lockdown norms,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.