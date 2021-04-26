New Delhi: The central government on Monday issued fresh guidelines to states and asked them to enforce lockdowns and containment zones to fast-track the process of flattening the COVID curve amid the raging second wave of coronavirus pandemic. In a letter, the Union Home Ministry urged states to impose restrictions on intensive, local and focused districts and areas that match the parameters of containment zones. Also Read - Hina Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Shares 'I Have Home Quarantined, Need Your Prayers'

The Centre said it was time to impose restrictions as soon as an area or district shows more than 10 per cent positivity rate for a period of 14 days, or when more than 60 per cent of hospital beds – both oxygen and non-oxygen beds – are filled by COVID-19 patients. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Expresses Gratitude Towards 'Covid Warriors', Says 'Let's Go Mumbai'

Here are the MHA guidelines: