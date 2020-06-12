New Delhi: With 258 active cases, the number of COVID-19 containment zones in the city rose to 113. Among the active containment zones, Padarayanapura in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) west zone recorded the highest number of cases at 70, followed by east zone’s S.K. Gardens (24), west zone’s Agrahara Dasarahalli (9) and south zone’s Vishweshwara Puram (8). Padarayanapura accounted for 66 per cent of the active cases. Also Read - No Overseas Players, IPL Can be Held With Just Indian Players: Chairman Brijesh Patel

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka reported 204 new cases of COVID-19 and three related fatalities, taking the total number of infections in the state to 6,245 and the toll to 72. The day also saw 114 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 204 new cases 157 are returnees from other states, majority of them from neighboring Maharashtra. As of June 11 evening, cumulatively 6,245 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 72 deaths and 2,976 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 3,195 active cases, 3,185 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 10 are in ICU. The three dead include- a 35-year-old man from Bengaluru Urban diagnosed with ILI.

Among the districts where new cases were reported,Yadgiri accounts for 66 cases, followed by Udupi 22, Bengaluru urban 17, Kalaburagi 16, Raichur 15, Bidar 14, Shivamogga 10, Davangere 9, Kolar 6, five each from Mysuru and Ramanagara, Vijayapura 4, three each from Bagalkote and Uttara Kannada, two each from Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Hassan, and one each from Bengaluru rural, Chikkamagaluru and Koppal.

Udupi district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 969 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 796 and Yadgir 735. Among discharges also Udupi tops the list with total 349 discharges, followed by Bengaluru urban 299 and Kalaburagi 285.