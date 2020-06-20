New Delhi: Amid rising number of coronavirus cases, Old Rajinder Nagar area in central Delhi was declared as a containment zone on Friday. The development comes after 39 people tested positive for the deadly virus in the area. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Karol Bagh Market come under the area. Also Read - Number of Containment Zones in West Bengal Inches Towards 2,500 | District-wise Full List Here

The District Collector of Karol Bagh Zone has been directed to immediately sanitise the entire area. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central, has also been asked to immediately cordon off the entire area. Also Read - COVID-19: No More Home Quarantine For Delhi, 5-Day Institutional Isolation Must, Says LG Anil Baijal

“The area needs to be contained as it is congested, which increases the possibility of interaction between residents and can further spread the disease”, said Central Delhi’s District Magistrate Nidhi Srivastava. Also Read - 'Pregnant Student Safoora in JAIL, Terrorist Davinder Singh Got BAIL': Twitter Accuses Delhi Police of 'Hypocrisy' After Suspended J&K DSP Granted Bail in Terror Case

Srivastava also said that the Chief District Medical Officer will ensure collection of sample and conduct of tests thereof and ensure home quarantine of the contacts of the coronavirs patients in the area.

Meanwhile, the national capital for the first time recorded over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases in a single-day, taking the tally here beyond the 53,000-mark while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,035.

Sixty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said. The previous highest spike in fresh cases — 2,877– was recorded on June 18.

(With agency inputs)