New Delhi: The number of containment zones in West Bengal increased from 1,907 to 2,428 in a week. According to the state government website ‘Egiye Bangla’, Kolkata has the maximum number of containment zones — 1,512, followed by North 24 Parganas district, which has 219 containment zones. Also Read - COVID-19: No More Home Quarantine For Delhi, 5-Day Institutional Isolation Must, Says LG Anil Baijal

The number of containment zones in Bankura has increased to 140, Howrah district now has 121 containment zones, in East Burdwan, the number has goneup to 114 from 106. Also Read - Coronavirus Update: This Vaccine May Protect Against Worst Symptoms of COVID-19

West Midnapore has 98 containment areas, Hooghly 71, South 24 Parganas 61, Nadia 35, Malda 20, Birbhum nine and North Dinajpur eight. Also Read - COVID-19 in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa’s Home Office Shut After Staffer's Kin Tests Positive For Coronavirus

While Murshidabad, Kalimpong and East Midnapore districts have four containment zones each, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling have 2 each, South Dinajpur (1) and Purulia (1) .

Meanwhile, the state (West Bengal) has recorded 11 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 529. Besides, 355 new COVID-19 infections have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 13,090.

Of 11 deaths, nine were ‘due to co-morbidities where COVID-19 was incidental’, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

During the same period, 302 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease.

Since Thursday, 10,321 samples have been tested for COVID-19, the bulletin added.