Bengaluru Containment Zones: After Kerala model of COVID-19 containment received praises, it was Bangalore which set an example of how to begin early, be steady and not slip in the midway. However, the success story of Bengaluru seems short-lived as the number of cases is increasing by leaps and bounds every day. So much so that now Bengaluru has more containment zones than Mumbai. However, according to experts, the number of containment zones should not be the benchmark as every state and city are following their own norms to demarcate containment zones.

Bengaluru now has 3,181 active containment zones in the city. A few days ago, the number was 550. Mumbai, on the other hand, has around 750 containment zones.

The highest number of active containment zones are concentrated in South and West Bengaluru. From 358 active cases at the end of May, the number rose up to 4,555 by June 30 and 12,509 by Wednesday. Overall, the city accounts for 10,103 or 61 per cent of all the active cases in the state.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported a biggest single-day spike of 2,062 new COVID-19 cases and a record 54 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 28,877 and the death toll to 470, the health department said.

The day also saw 778 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the fresh cases reported today, a whopping 1,148 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone, while among 54 deaths, 22 are from this capital city.

The previous biggest single-day spike was recorded on July 5 with 1,925 cases.