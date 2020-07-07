Delhi Containment Zones: As the tally of confirmed cases in Delhi breached the 1 lakh-mark, the number of COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital also soared to 455. The South West district of the city topped the chart with total 81 coronavirus hotspots, followed by North with 66 active containment areas. Also Read - Assam Launches Door-to-Door COVID-19 Mass Testing in Guwahati Amid Total Lockdown

Here’s the list: Also Read - Pani Puri Wending Machine Viral: Dispensing Golgappe And Maintaining Hygiene Amid CoronaVirus is OG Innovation!

Also Read - COVID-19: India's Tally Crosses 7 Lakh-Mark, Death Toll Tops 20K After Fresh 22,252 Cases | Key Points

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has said that he door-to door health survey has been completed in the containment zones of the city.

1.82 lakh rapid antigen tests have been conducted in Delhi since June 18 to check the spread of COVID-19. Besides, fleet of ambulance have been increased from 337 to 602, bringing down response time to 30 minutes from 55 minutes.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government was making all efforts to ramp up ICU bed capacity for COVID-19 patients, and the numbers for the same have been increased to 180 and 200 for the LNJP Hospital and the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), respectively.

L-G Anil Baijal, on the other hand, directed the Health department to ensure that necessary interventions were made to reduce the mortality rate, which is 3.09 per cent at present. The recovery rate in the national capital is at 71.73 per cent and the doubling rate is 33.5 days.