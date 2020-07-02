Containment Zones in Gurugram: As the recovery rate in the district increased, the Gurugram district administration on Thursday said the number of containment zones has decreased from 108 to 104. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri said this after holding a review meeting in the city’s mini Secretariat. Also Read - People Who Stayed Home Before Lockdown Helped Slow COVID-19 Spread

He said the 104 containment zones include 97 in Gurugram block, 4 in Pataudi, 2 in Sohna and 1 in Farukh Nagar. Earlier, the number of containment zones was 108 in the district.

"Since fresh cases are appearing only in declared containment zones and recovery rate is also higher, we have reduced the number of containment zones," said Khatri.

In Gurugram, 106 fresh cases were reported on Thursday and 212 patients were discharged from hospitals though 4 patients died. The district on Wednesday reported 116 fresh cases and 117 patients were discharged.

Most of the fresh cases were reported in sector 23, Malibu Town sector 47, Rosewood city sector 49, Tata Premati society sector 72, Uppal South End sector 49, Jalvayu Vihar sector 56, Vipul Green Society, S block DLF phase 3, Mayfield Garden sector 50, Shiv Puri, Feroj Gandhi Colony, Manohar Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Nathupur, U block DLF 3, Hans enclave, Krishna Pradhan Office Wali Gali, Rajiv Nagar, Bhavani enclave Rajendra Park and Sector 12 Ganga Vihar.

To contain the spread of the virus, the district administration has imposed lockdown for two weeks in ward number 4 Dundehera, ward number 16 Arjun Nagar, Jyoti Park, Madanpuri, Ward number 17 Ratan garden and Shiv Puri, Ward number 20 Shivaji Nagar and Shanti nagar, Ward number 21 Baldev Nagar, Feroj Gandhi Colony, Ravi nagar, Ward number 22 Hira Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Shivaji Park, Ward number 23 Hari Nagar Shakti Park and Ward number 35 DLF phase 3 Nathupur.

During the period, these areas will be completely barricaded from all exit points followed by adequate police deployment to prevent violations. The movement of residents will be allowed only in emergency situations.

As a whole, Haryana on Wednesday reported four more coronavirus deaths as 393 fresh cases took the total number of infections in the state to 14,941. Faridabad reported three deaths while one patient died in Gurgaon. So far, 240 people have died from the infection in the state.

Gurgaon and Faridabad have reported 92 and 80 fatalities, respectively. These two districts put together account for over 9,300 infections.