Kerala Containment Zones: The number of containment zones in Kerala climbed to 271 on Friday. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has declared 35 new hotspots, following which the number surpassed the 270-mark.

Meanwhile, CM Vijayan today admitted that community transmission of the coronavirus has started in some of the areas of state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

While speaking to reporters, Vijayan asserted that in areas like Poonthura and Pulluvila, community transmission can be witnessed. He informed that the state today recorded 791 new positive cases and 1 death. 133 people, on the other hand, were cured of the disease.

Thiruvananthapuram continued to see a spike in COVID-19 cases with over 300 cases being reported on Today, followed by Ernakulam district and Kollam and Malappuram.

Check full list of containment zones here: