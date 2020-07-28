Hyderabad: Amid rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, the number of containment zones in Telangana surpassed the 1,000-mark,, with Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts topping the list. The state health authorities came out with a complete list of containment zones, for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19. Also Read - Two Cobras Spotted by Children in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri District School, Later Released in Forest

Following the direction of Telangana High Court, the office of the director of public health has provided the list of a 59-page media bulletin.

Mahabubnagar district, which reported 161 positive cases in the last seven days, has the highest number of containment zones. Majority of them are in Mahabubnagar town. The district has 194 zones against 92 in hotspot Greater Hyderabad. Notably, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), accounts for over 50 per cent of the average 1,500 cases reported daily in the state.

Rangareddy, which shares borders with GHMC, has the second largest number with 163 zones. The district, which reported 1,108 cases in the last one week, has a maximum number of zones in urban pockets like Shamshabad, Moinabad, Meerpet and Jalpally.

Among the zones in GHMC, Charminar zone, which covers a large part of the old city of Hyderabad, has the maximum number of containment zones (33) followed by Secunderabad (23). Khairatabad zone has 14, Serlingampally 10, Kukatpally 9 and LB Nagar 5 zones.

Sangareddy district has 82 zones, most of them in urban areas. Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts, which saw a spike in COVID cases in recent days, have 57 and 12 containment zones respectively. Warangal Urban district, which is also witnessing virus spread, has 28 zones.

Medchal Malkajgiri, another district abutting GHMC and which has been witnessing a spike in cases for the last few weeks, has no containment zone, according to the bulletin. The district saw 554 new infections in the last seven days.

Adilabad district has 16, Jagtial has 52, Jogulamba Gadwal has 46, Kamareddy has 15, Khammam has 18, Mahabubabad has 36 containment zones.

The other districts with containment zones include Mancherial (40), Medak (26), Wanaparthy (44), Peddapalli (25) and Rajanna Sircilla (52).

There are no containment zones in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad and Yadadri Bhongir districts.

Full list of containment zones in Hyderabad