New Delhi: In an attempt to allow more mobility from August 1, the beginning of the third phase of the unlocking, the Centre has now allowed containment zones to be decontained after 14 days after the discharge of the last confirmed case of coronavirus. Previously, an area used to be decontained only after 28 days after the discharge of the last case. However, surveillance will go on.

The Centre has been asking states to redefine containment zones regularly as many cases are now being reported from outside the containment zones. "It is noted that such continuing outbreaks in CZ/BZs [containment zones/buffer zones] reflect less than satisfactory active surveillance, contact testing, testing and inadequate adherence to home isolation guidelines," a health ministry document said.

While unlocking is all set to enter the third phase from tomorrow, the containment zones have seen no relaxations so far.

On Friday, India registered a record 55,078 new cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, the country’s tally now stands at 16,38,870.