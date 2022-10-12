Gurugram: Nearly a week after the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert for four “contaminated” India-made medicines, the Haryana government on Wednesday directed the Sonepat-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited to stop production of the cough syrups.Also Read - Sonepat-based Maiden Pharma Skipped Key Testing in Cough Syrup

A WHO Medical Product Alert said that the four substandard products, reported to it in September, are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup, all manufactured by the Maiden medical firm. The information from WHO that cough syrups manufactured by an Indian pharma company caused the death of 66 children due to the presence of ethylene glycol is alarming. A probe has been initiated by India’s drug regulator after the WHO alert.

Speaking on the matter, Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij said samples of 3 drugs mentioned by WHO of Sonipat’s pharmaceuticals company were sent to Central Drug Lab in Kolkata. The reports are not in yet, action will be taken after that.