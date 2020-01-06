New Delhi: All eyes will be set on the Supreme Court as it will reopen on Monday after a brief winter break and resume adjudication of contentious issues including controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act which has triggered massive protests across the country. The top court will also take up another controversial issue — abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution.

On the first working day of the year 2020, the apex court is also expected to hear the petition of Tata Sons, challenging the December 18 decision of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which had restored Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons and ruled that appointment of N Chandrasekaran was ‘illegal’.

The issue of entry of women of all ages into the hill shrine of historic Sabarimala temple will also be raised in the Supreme Court this year. The apex court will constitute a seven-judge Constitution bench to examine the contentious matter.

The contentious issue of whether the creamy layer concept should apply to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes while giving them reservation in promotions. The air pollution matter in which the court has been passing slew of directions from time to time, will also be taken up.

Besides, a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, is also expected to hear a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. The top court on December 18, while agreeing to examine the issue, had issued notice to the Centre and sought its response by the second week of January.