New Delhi: Delhi has been witnessing a continuous dip in the COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the national capital logged 1550 fresh cases of COVID-19. According to the data released by the Health Ministry, Delhi also registered 4375 recoveries and 207 deaths in the last 24 hours. With these new numbers, the total cases stand at 14,18,418, total recoveries at 13,70,431 and active cases at 24,578. Also Read - Telangana Gets Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY: 1.3 Crore People Eligible For Health Benefits