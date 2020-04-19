New Delhi: In an unexpected show of gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to appreciate shopkeepers and traders for keeping the engine of the country running by risking their lives in order to sell and deliver the necessites of everyday life. Also Read - Life in The Era of COVID-19: ‘Home Has Become New Office, Internet New Meeting Room,' Says PM Modi

"In this time of crisis, the countrymen are able to follow the lockdown, in which many sections of society have a positive role. Let us imagine what would happen if these small traders and shopkeepers did not take the risk of their own life and did not deliver the necessities of everyday life?," PM Modi said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

"Small shopkeepers have contributed significantly in maintaining the entire social system. The society and the country will always remember his contribution. I know that it is challenging to follow social distancing yourself and get others to follow it," another tweet by the Prime Minister read.

“In future also, shops should follow social distancing, we have to ensure this. All shopkeepers and traders deserve congratulations for this contribution in the hour of crisis,” he asserted.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had tweeted a post that he wrote on his LinkedIn profile on the COVID-19 lockdown, sharing a few thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and hoped it would interest youngsters and professionals. Further, he had added that the COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking.