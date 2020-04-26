New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday slammed the Palghar lynching in which two sadhus were killed, saying there is no place for violence in society. Reacting to the killing, Bhagwat urged everyone to control “anger”. “The sages did not harm anyone,” he said. Also Read - Avoid 'Nationalism' Word, it Refers to 'Hitler, Nazism': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Further, in what seemed liked a reference to the Jamaat Congregation held in Delhi last month, Bhagwat said the entire community should not be alienated based on mistakes of few people.

"It was the responsibility of the administration to keep law and order in check. If someone has made a mistake, we should not alienate the community. Community leaders should tell people not to be angry and get misled," Bhagwat said in an online address to the Sangh's workers.

Further, he urged the people to go ‘Swadeshi’ to tackle the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that has claimed over 820 lives in India so far.

Bhagwat also spoke on the importance of staying at home, following the lockdown rules and social distancing norms to combat the coronavirus. “Stay at home and pray to God,” he said.

Bhagwat, while addressing the proposed intellectual class online by the Nagpur metropolis of RSS, said that the crisis of corona in the country is increasing. “People can win the war by staying at home. Also, we should follow lockdown norms and social distancing”. He said the last few days of lockdown enabled him to spend time at home.