New Delhi: A controversy has erupted in Karnataka after students of a private school, run by a senior RSS functionary, were made to re-enact the demolition of the Babri Mosque as part of a school programme.

The video of the event has gone viral on social media. In it, children, dressed in white and saffron, can be seen rushing towards a huge poster of the Babri Mosque, raising slogans hailing Lord Rama and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai.’ A voice in the background narrates the demolition of the mosque as students tear apart the poster and bring it down, as the audience raises slogans hailing Lord Hanuman.

Present at the event were Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, who later also shared videos from the event on her Twitter account. The school, located near Mangaluru, is run by a trust of Kalladka Prabhkar Bhat, a very influential RSS leader in coastal Karnataka.

The Babri Mosque was demolished by a mob of right-wing activists on December 6, 1992, triggering riots across the country.

In November, the decades-long Ayodhya land dispute case was finally resolved as a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict, allotted sole ownership of the land to the Hindu side, rejecting respective claims of the Shia Waqf Board, as well as the Nirmohi Akhara.

Additionally, it directed the centre to provide an alternate five-acre plot of land to the Muslim side for constructing their mosque.

Last week, the apex court also dismissed all review petitions, filed by various organisations, against its judgement.