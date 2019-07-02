New Delhi: After facing flak for appointing a writer as his ‘representative’ to fulfil duties in his Lok Sabha constituency Gurdaspur, actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol on Tuesday issued a statement calling the controversy ‘extremely unfortunate’.

“It is extremely unfortunate to see a controversy being created out of nothing at all. Gurpreet Singh Palheri, has been appointed to ensure “smooth flow of work” when the party MP is away from his constituency,” the statement reads.

It stated, “The intention is to merely ensure that no work is disrupted or delayed due to any reason whatsoever and to keep myself updated on a daily basis.”

In the statement, Deol also reiterated that he is committed to working towards the betterment of Gurdaspur. “I will do my best to ensure that I serve my people to the best of my capacity,” it read.

Gurdaspur (Punjab) BJP MP, Sunny Deol issues statement says, ‘extremely unfortunate to see a controversy being created out of nothing at all.’ pic.twitter.com/U0PdHJGSD3 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

Earlier on Monday, Deol had issued a letter stating the appointment of his personal assistant (PA) as a representative to attend meetings and follow important matters pertaining to his Parliamentary constituency, Gurdaspur in Punjab.

The Congress party had attacked the BJP MP describing his move as a “betrayal” of the voters’ mandate. Punjab cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had raised the controversy saying, “How can an MP appoint his representative? Voters have elected Sunny Deol as MP, not his representative.”

The controversy was intensified as Palheri, who has his residence in Mohali in Punjab happens to be a film writer with no political experience at all.

Sunny Deol won the Punjab seat in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 defeating senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur with a margin of 82,459 votes.