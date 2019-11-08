New Delhi: In 2010, the Allahabad High Court pronounced a verdict in favour of trifurcating the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lala. Fourteen appeals have been filed against the verdict in the Supreme Court and what the apex court thought of those will be clear on Saturday as the five-judge Constitution Bench will pronounce its verdict in the case that goes back to 1528.

In 1528, a mosque was built on the site which was considered as the birthplace of Lord Ram. Many believe that Mughal king Babur’s generals have demolished a Ram temple and constructed a mosque.

Reports said the first instance of violence over the site was recorded in 1853.

In 1859, the British administration fenced the disputed sire — the inner area was for Muslims while the outer area was for Hindus. The head of Nirmohi Akhara filed a petition seeking permission for Hindus to pray at the inner area.

In 1949, it was alleged that Hindus placed an idol of Lord Rama inside the mosque. The site was officially identified as a disputed area. The gates were locked.

Under the leadership of BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad set up a committe to liberate the birthplace of Lord Rama.

In 1990, VHP was accused of causing damage to the mosque. In 1992, Hindu Kar-sevaks and VHP supporters demolished the Babri masjid.

In 2001, VHP pledged to build the Ram temple at the disputed land. In 2010, the Allahabad High Court pronounced its verdict in favour of trifurcating the piece of land. A year after, the ruling was stayed by the Supreme Court.