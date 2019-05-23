Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Result: The counting of votes in Cooch Behar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat, Maldaha Uttar in West Bengal has begun on Thursday, May 23. The results for Cooch Behar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat, Maldaha Uttar will be announced on the same day. The voting on these parliamentary seats was held in the first, second and third phase.

Cooch Behar voted on April 11, in the first phase. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. It was won by Trinamool’s Partha Pratim Ray in 2014. The contest on the seat in 2019 is between BJP’s Nisith Pramanik, Congress’s Priya Roy Chowdhury, TMC’s Paresh Chandra Adhikary and CPI(M)’s Gobinda Roy.

Alipurduars went to polls on April 11. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. It was won by Trinamool’s Dasrath Tirkey in 2014. The contest on the seat in 2019 is between BJP’s John Barla, Congress’s Mohan Lal Basumata, TMC’s Dasrath Tirkey and CPI(M)’s Mili Oraon.

Jalpaiguri voted in the second phase on April 18. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, was won by Trinamool’s Bijoy Chandra Barman in 2014. The contest on the seat in 2019 is between BJP’s Dr Jayanta Ray, Congress’s Mani Kumar Darnal, TMC’s Bijoy Chandra Barman and CPI(M)’s Bhagirath Roy and BSP’s Jiben Krishna Majumder.

Darjeeling and Raiganj went to polls in the second phase on April 18. The seats were won by BJP’s SS Ahluwalia and CPM’s Md. Salim, respectively in 2014. For 2019, the BJP, CPI(M), Congress, TMC and BSP have fielded Deboshree Chaudhary, Md Salim, Deepa Dasmunshi, Kanaia Lal Agarwal and Churka Murmu from Raiganj and Raju Singh Bisht, Shankar Malakar, Amar Singh Rai, Saman Pathak and Sudip Mandal from Darjeeling.

Balurghat and Maldaha Uttar voted in the third phase on April 23. The seats were won by TMC’s Arpita Ghosh and Congress’s Mausam Noor, respectively in 2014. For 2019, the BJP, CPI(M), Congress, TMC and BSP have fielded Sukanta Majumdar, Ranen Burman, Sadik Sarkar, Arpita Ghosh and Nalin Chandra Murmu from Balurghat and Khagen Murmu, Biswanath Ghosh, Isha Khan Chowdhury, Mausam Noor and Nitish Kumar Mandal from Maldaha Uttar.