Cooking gas shortage hits Bengaluru hotels, restaurant service closed; Special order issued in Maharashtra

The Bengaluru Hotels Association said that oil companies had assured an uninterrupted gas supply for 70 days, and the sudden stoppage of supply is a major setback for the industry.

New Delhi: The impact of the ongoing war in the Middle East, including Iran, is now being felt in India. On Monday, 09 March 2026, the Bengaluru Hotel Association took a major decision. According to it, restaurant service in Bengaluru hotels will be suspended from Tuesday, March 10, in the morning. This decision was taken due to the shortage of commercial cooking gas. The information stated that the gas supply has virtually stopped due to the war in West Asia.

‘Sudden stoppage is major setback’

The association said in an official statement that hotels will be closed starting tomorrow due to the gas supply stoppage. The association expressed concern that the hotel industry is an essential service and its closure will severely impact the general public, students, and medical professionals who depend on hotels for their daily meals. The association said that oil companies had assured an uninterrupted gas supply for 70 days, and the sudden stoppage of supply is a major setback for the industry.

‘Complete shutdown not appropriate’

PC Rao, honorary president of the Bengaluru Hotels Association, told reporters that hotel owners do not want to voluntarily close their operations, but cooking meals and snacks is impossible without gas. He stated that letters have been sent to Union ministers and Bengaluru MPs demanding immediate action on this matter. He suggested that if necessary, the government could reduce supply, but a complete shutdown is not appropriate.

Oil production is low

It is worth noting that Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE have reduced their oil production due to the war in the Middle East. Iran, Israel, and the United States have attacked oil and gas facilities since the conflict earlier this month. This has worsened the situation and raised concerns about oil and gas supplies. Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose by 26 percent on Monday, 09 March 2026, to a high of Rs 10,549 per barrel.

Order issued in Maharashtra

Earlier, a special order was issued in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. The District Supply Officer here, in a letter to retail sales officers of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, said that the war-like situation has threatened to disrupt the supply chain of petroleum products.

In the letter, issued on March 5, the administration directed officials to instruct petrol pumps to reserve adequate stocks of petrol and diesel exclusively for government vehicles, especially those involved in emergency and essential services at the taluka and district levels.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.