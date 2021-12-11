IAF chopper crash: The identification of at least six bodies of armed forces personnel who died in the ill-fated helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu has been completed while the process of identifying remaining bodies continues, the Indian Army confirmed on Saturday. At least 13 people were killed, including CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and his Defence Adviser Brigadier LS Lidder, in the helicopter crash on Wednesday. In an official statement, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed that four of its personnel who died in the crash have been positively identified and they will be soon moved by air to their respective family members. The Indian Army further informed that positive identification of mortal remains of L/Nk B Sai Teja and L/Nk Vivek Kumar has been done.Also Read - IAF Chopper Crash Survivor Group Captain Varun Singh's Condition Critical: Officials

"Mortal remains will move by air for last rites with appropriate military honour. Wreath will be laid at Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt prior to departure," it added. The Army also said that the process for positive identification of remaining mortal remains is continuing.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi on Friday. The last rites were performed by their daughters, Kritika and Tarini. A total of 800 service personnel were in attendance for the military funeral of General Rawat at the crematorium.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the 10 personnel are kept in the mortuary of the Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment. The bodies will be handed over to the families once they are “positively identified”, the officials said. “The emotional well-being of family members is of utmost importance to us. So we are taking forward the identification process keeping in mind the sensitivities involved,” said an official.