New Delhi:Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories urging them to allow smooth movement of medical professionals, paramedics, sanitation personnel and ambulances. Furthermore, he asked state and UT heads to cooperate with railways in running more 'Shramik' special trains for migrant workers.

"I urge upon you all to allow receiving of all Shramik special trains without any hindrance and facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers to their native places," the letter read.

It added,"The services of medical and para medical staff are urgently required in meeting the challenge of COVID-19. They also have to render normal responsibilities such as conducting immunisation programmes, handling the onset vector and other seasonal diseases and also meeting other emergencies."

Read his full letter here:

Bhalla also referred to a meeting held by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday where the issue of restrictions being imposed by some States and UTs on the movement of medical professionals and para-medical personnel was flagged.

“As you are aware, the services of medical and para-medical staff are urgently required in meeting the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Furthermore, the existing staff, apart from this duty, also has to render normal responsibilities, such as conducting immunisation programmes, handling the onset of vector and other seasonal diseases, and meeting other non-COVID emergencies,” he said.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days to contain the spread of coronavirus.It was first extended till May 3 and again till May 17.