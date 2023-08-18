Home

Cooperatives To Sell Tomatoes At Rs 40 Per Kg From Sunday. Check Details Here

Till date, over 15 lakh kilogram of tomatoes have been procured by the two agencies and are being sold to retail consumers in major consumption centres in the country.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: In major relief for common household, the government will start selling tomatoes at subsidized prices of Rs 40 per kilogram from Sunday (August 20) as prices of the kitchen staple witness a steady decline in wholesale and retail markets.

According to reports, the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) will start selling tomatoes at a reduced rate of Rs 40 per kilogram from August 20.

Cooperatives NCCF and NAFED have been, since last month, selling tomatoes at discounted rates on behalf of the Consumer Affairs Ministry to counter the price rise.

Initially, the subsidised rate was fixed at Rs 90 per kilogram which had been successively reduced in line with the decline in prices in order to ensure benefits to the consumers.

“The last downward revision of the retail price to Rs 50/- per kg was on August 15, which now stands further reduced to Rs 40 per kg w.e.f. August 20,” an official statement said on Friday.

Till date, over 15 lakh kilogram of tomatoes have been procured by the two agencies and are being sold to retail consumers in major consumption centres in the country, it said.

These locations include Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan (Jaipur, Kota), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj) and Bihar (Patna, Muzaffarpur, Arrah, Buxar).

NCCF and NAFED are procuring tomatoes from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra as well as importing the staple from neighbouring Nepal.

Tomatoes from Nepal

On Thursday, the NCCF imported around five tonnes of tomatoes from Nepal to be sold at subsidized rates in Uttar Pradesh.

“We have contracted 10 tonne of tomato imports from Nepal. Out of this, 3-4 tonne was distributed yesterday in Uttar Pradesh. About 5 tonne…is in transit and will be retailed tomorrow in UP at subsidised rates,” NCCF Managing Director Anice Joseph Chandra had told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

The imported tomatoes cannot be sold in other parts of India because of the short shelf life, she said.

The National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) has contracted for import of 10 tonne of tomatoes from Nepal. NCCF is undertaking imports as well as domestic procurement of tomatoes on behalf of the central government and retailing them at a subsidised rate to give relief to consumers from high prices of the kitchen staple.

The retail intervention is being undertaken on direction from the Union consumer affairs ministry.

(With PTI inputs)

