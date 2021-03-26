New Delhi: With over 59,000 coronavirus cases, India on Friday recorded the highest single-day rise so far this year, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1.18 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 26,00,833 cases. Yesterday, the state had alone detected 35,952 new coronavirus infections, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began. Mumbai city also witnessed a record rise in cases during the day. With 111 fatalities reported yesterday, the death toll reached 53,795. Also Read - 28 Test Positive For Coronavirus in IIM Ahmedabad Campus After Students Attended India vs England 1st T20I