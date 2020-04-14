New Delhi: Over 20 police personnel were injured on Tuesday after clashes broke out with locals, who were protesting against the setting up of a quarantine centre at a hostel in Churulia near West Bengal’s Asansol. Also Read - Coronavirus in West Bengal: 'End Lockdown With Raj Bhawan, we Must Act in Togetherness', Dhankhar Urges Mamata

According to reports, there are at least 20 people in isolation at the said quarantine centre.

Angry locals today blocked a road and even vandalised a police vehicle that had entered the area, forcing the police to resort to firing tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. Reinforcements were also rushed from the Jamuria police station in Asansol district.

The injured policemen were rushed to local hospitals for treatment.

Earlier, on Monday, protests had taken place in Asansol’s Salanpur too, over the setting up of a quarantine centre for coronavirus suspects. Earlier this month, a clash had broken out between two groups over a similar issue in a village in state’s Birbhum district as well, leading to the death of a man.

West Bengal has thus far recorded 190 positive cases of coronavirus, including seven deaths and 36 patients who have recovered.