Cop’s son arrested for causing death of elderly woman by drunken driving

An elderly woman, who was out on a morning walk, was killed in Delhi's Narela area after a speeding Mercedes rammed into another vehicle. The incident occurred outside Himalaya Apartments in Mamurpur on Saturday morning.

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New Delhi: An elderly woman, who was out on a morning walk, was killed in Delhi’s Narela area after a speeding Mercedes rammed into another vehicle. The incident occurred outside Himalaya Apartments in Mamurpur on Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as 70-year-old Urmila, while the man driving the Mercedes has been identified as Shubham, the son of a sub-inspector in the Haryana Police.

Shubham was arrested from the spot, while the eyewitnesses claim that Shubham was drunk at the time of the crash.

According to the preliminary inquiry, the Mercedes collided head-on with a Wagon R at around 8 am. As a result of the collision, the Wagon R was thrown back and hit a three-wheeler loading van parked at a distance behind, police said.

Urmila, a local, got trapped between the three-wheeler and the Wagon R. She sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, the officials added. The Wagon R’s driver sustained minor injuries and was given first aid, reports NDTV.

As per eyewitness accounts, Shubham was drunk and driving the Mercedes at high speed. Visuals showed him at the wheel of the car, visibly upset after the crash. A liquor bottle is also seen kept in the cup holder. The Mercedes belongs to his friend, and he had borrowed it a day earlier.

Shubham underwent a medical checkup after his arrest, while the police now wait for the report to confirm if he was drunk. A case of death by negligence and other sections is being registered, said officials, adding that the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem.