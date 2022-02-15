Dr N K Arora, Chairman for India’s Covid-19 Working group of National Technical Advisory Group on immunisation (NTAGI) on Tuesday said that Corbevax, indigenous vaccine against the novel coronavirus, is safe. “Corbevax is a safe vaccine and local reactions are also less. The antibody level of this vaccine is also very high. Overall Corbevax is a very useful vaccine. It will have 2 primary doses just like other vaccines in India,” Dr NK Arora said.Also Read - What is Deltacron, Hybrid of Omicron and Delta Variant And is it More Dangerous? All You Need to Know

Corbevax has received the Drugs Controller General of India's Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommendation for Emergency Use Authorization for the age group 12 to 18 years subject to certain conditions.

Corbevax is being created by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Biological E.

In an interview with new agency ANI, Dr N K Arora said, “Protein subunit vaccines are safe vaccines, the immunogenicity is very good and local reactions are also less as compared to some of the other vaccines like vector vaccine or mRNA vaccine. Another very important dimension about this vaccine is that compared to some of the vector vaccines, the antibody levels are much higher.”

“Corbevax is called a protein subunit and currently we have an example of hepatitis B vaccine which is also similarly a protein subunit vaccine. Corbevax and the other vaccine in India, we have Covovax from Serum Institute. So, we have now these two vaccines and Corbevax yesterday as we know that it has been approved for children 12 to 18 years.”

Dr Arora also said that the Corbevax vaccine worked well on even heterologous groups during clinical trials.