New Delhi: Pharmaceuticals firm Biological E’s COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax has been cleared by Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) as a heterologous coronavirus booster dose for those 18 and above. Corbevax is India’s first indigenously developed protein sub-unit COVID-19 Vaccine. It is a “recombinant protein sub-unit” vaccine, developed from a component of the spike protein on the virus’s surface, which helps the body build the immune response against the virus. The vaccine has the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein as an antigen, and also an optimum adjuvant consisting of Dynavax (DVAX) CpG 1018 and alum.Also Read - West Bengal Reports First COVID-19 Death in Week Time