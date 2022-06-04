Corbevax was accorded Emergency Use Authorization as a COVID-19 vaccine and is available for consumption only in India via authorized channels. It is offered in a single-dose vial. Also Read - Put Passengers On 'No-Fly List' For COVID-19 Norm Violations: Delhi HC Tells DGCA

Earlier in May, India's drug regulator had granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Biological E's Corbevax for children in 5 to 12 years group along with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of 6 to 12 years.

Last month, Biological E has reduced the price of Corbevax to Rs 250 from Rs 840 a dose, inclusive of goods and services tax, for private vaccination centres, In March when the inoculation of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years started in India, Corbevax vaccine was used and its price was fixed at Rs 145 for the government’s vaccination programme.

Biological E had collaborated with Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine in the development of Corbevax. Prior to receiving EUA for vaccination, the company said it conducted phase II and III multi-centre clinical trials in 624 children aged 5-12 and 12-18.