Cordelia Cruises launches second luxury vessel Cordelia Sky in Mumbai | Check features

Cordelia Cruises is set to expand its fleet with the addition of its second vessel Cordelia Sky in Mumbai. Five years on from its debut with Cordelia Empress, Cordelia Cruises now has a second ship in Cordelia Sky.

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Cordelia Sky is significantly larger than Cordelia Empress.

Mumbai has welcomed Cordelia Sky, the second vessel in the Cordelia Cruises fleet, a new addition to India’s cruise industry. Its arrival marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion and its vision of making cruising more accessible to Indian travellers.

The arrival of Cordelia Sky comes five years after Cordelia Cruises began its journey in India with its first ship, Cordelia Empress. With the addition of a second ship, the company is expanding its capacity, introducing more itinerary choices and strengthening India’s position as an emerging cruise tourism market.

At over 77,000 gross tonnes and 258 metres in length, Cordelia Sky is significantly larger than Cordelia Empress. The ship features over 1,000 staterooms, 10 restaurants, 11 bars, swimming pools, entertainment venues, a 930-seat theatre, sports facilities, a spa, and dedicated spaces for children and teenagers.

Having undergone rebranding, Cordelia Sky has arrived in Mumbai in her new Cordelia identity, ready to begin a new chapter sailing from Indian shores.

All about the Cordelia Sky

The ship will initially operate 2- to 5-night roundtrips from Mumbai, including itineraries to Goa and Lakshadweep Islands. The schedule also includes 7-night Southeast Asia voyages departing from Chennai and visiting destinations such as Phuket, Langkawi, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. A corresponding itinerary will operate in the opposite direction from Singapore to Chennai.

The ship has 1,002 staterooms across several accommodation categories, comprising 429 Interior staterooms, 313 Ocean View staterooms, 245 Mini Suites, 11 Penthouse Suites and four Chairman’s Suites. Mini Suites provide additional living space and private balconies, while the Chairman’s Suites feature separate living, dining and bedroom areas, along with private balconies equipped with hot tubs. Butler and concierge services are also available in the highest accommodation category.

Dining facilities are distributed across 10 venues, offering a range of cuisines and dining styles. Options include regional Indian dishes, sushi, Italian cuisine, vegetarian and Jain selections, as well as buffet dining.

Meanwhile, entertainment will be centred on the 930-seat Marquee Theatre, which will host a main production show as well as other productions and variety performances. Additional live music, games, activities and entertainment will be presented at venues throughout the ship.