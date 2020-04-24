New Delhi: In a concerning development, at least 40 healthcare staff of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital were asked to self-quarantine after a 35-year-old male nurse working with them tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - AIIMS Deploys Humanoid Robots to Reduce Coronavirus Risk for Doctors & Health Staff

The development took place at the hospital’s gastroenterology department. Those asked to go into self-quarantine include doctors, nurses and paramedics.

“This has been done as a precautionary measure and, after five days, all 40 healthcare staff would be tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing is being done,” news agency ANI quoted AIIMS authorities as saying.

Some of the patients whom the said nurse attended to have also been tested positive for coronavirus and their reports are yet to come.

According to reports, the nurse is a resident of Chhattarpur in south Delhi and around 80% residents of the building he lives in are, just like him, staff members at AIIMS.

Notably, this development at AIIMS, which has deployed humanoid robots to lessen the COVID-19 risk for its healthcare staff, is yet another instance of a staff member at a Delhi hospital testing positive for coronavirus and transmitting it to his/her colleagues or prompting them to go into quarantine.

Thus far, the national capital has reported 2,376 positive cases of COVID-19, including 50 deaths. It is currently also once of the places in the country testing plasma therapy as a possible treatment for coronavirus.