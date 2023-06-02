Home

News

India

Coromandel Express Accident: Passengers Share Ordeal, Say Came Out Through Broken Window

Coromandel Express Accident: Passengers Share Ordeal, Say Came Out Through Broken Window

Chennai-Howrah Coromandel Express derailed on Friday after colliding with a goods train near Bahanaga area in Odisha’s Balasore district.

Coromandel Express derailed after colliding with a goods train near Bahanaga area | Photo: ANI

Bhubaneswar: Chennai-Howrah Coromandel Express derailed on Friday after colliding with a goods train near Bahanaga area in Odisha’s Balasore district. As per preliminary reports, at least 8 coaches of Coromandel Express were derailed after the collision. The incident was reported when the train was going from Kolkata to Chennai. Several passengers of the train are feared dead with many trapped inside the overturned coaches of the superfast train.

#WATCH | Coromandel Express derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/9Lk2qauW9v — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

You may like to read

‘Thought we would die..’: Passenger shares ordeal

One of the passengers, named Gobinda Mondal, shared his harrowing experience and expressed that he thought he would die in the accident. He mentioned that he was among the passengers who managed to escape from the coaches through broken windows.

Trending Now

“We were taken to a dispensary for first aid. We are out of danger, but I saw some of the injured people. One of them was complaining of chest pain,” Mondal said, as quoted by News 18.

Gobinda Mondal, who boarded the train in Bengal, was able to get out of a wrecked coach by using a broken window.

#WATCH | Odisha: Several feared injured after Coromandel Express derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore. pic.twitter.com/GQmuIyApug — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

What we know so far

The accident resulted in injuries to 132 people, who have been shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC, according to the information provided by the Chief Secretary of Odisha.

There are reports of several people being trapped under the derailed coaches. Currently, rescue teams, including the NDRF team and police, have reached the scene, and rescue operations are underway.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has instructed State Minister Pramila Mallik and the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to immediately reach the accident site. The minister and the SRC are on their way to the incident location.

According to news agency ANI, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha, along with senior officers Hemant Sharma, Balwant Singh, Arvind Agarwal, and DG Fire Services, has been dispatched to the scene to supervise the arrangements.

All hospitals in the vicinity, including medical colleges, have been put on high alert to treat the injured people involved in the accident.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES