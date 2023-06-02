Home

Coromandel Express Derails: Emergency Control Rooms Activated, Check Helpline Numbers

Coromandel Express Derails: According to preliminary reports, at least four coaches of the express train derailed at Bahanaga station after ramming into a goods train standing at the station.

The emergency control room has been opened in West Bengal and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also issued helpline numbers: 033- 22143526/ 22535185.

Balasore: At least 132 people were injured and several feared dead as Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday. As per the latest updates, the injured passengers have been shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC. Giving details, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said NDRF’s first team of 22 members from Balasore Railway Station (BLS) has already reached the site and another team from Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) of 32 members started half an hour before.

In the meantime, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the state minister Pramila Mallik and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to reach the accident site immediately. Minister and SRC are heading towards the incident place.

Several Trains Cancelled:

Several trains were cancelled while some were diverted in the section affected by the train derailment in Odisha’s Balasore district. According to preliminary reports, at least four coaches of the express train derailed at Bahanaga station after ramming into a goods train standing at the station.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu has directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team at Balasore to proceed to the spot immediately for search and rescue operations.

For the rescue operation, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Odisha along with senior officers Hemant Sharma, Balwant Singh, Arvind Agarwal, DG Fire Services have been sent to the spot to supervise arrangements for relief operations after the train accident at Bahanaga.

In the meantime, various medical colleges and hospitals in and around Balasore are put on alert.

Emergency Control Room Opened

The emergency control room has been opened in West Bengal and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also issued helpline numbers: 033- 22143526/ 22535185.

Other Helpline Numbers:

An emergency helpline No +91 6782 262 286 has been opened at Balasore. Helpline numbers at Howrah – 033 – 26382217 Kharagpur Helpline 8972073925, 9332392339 Balasore Helpline – 8249591559, 7978418322 Shalimar Helpline – 9903370746



