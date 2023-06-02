Home

Coromandel Express Derails in Odisha’s Balasore: 132 Injured, PM Modi Expresses Grief | Live

Coromandel Express Derails in Odisha’s Balasore: 132 Injured, PM Modi Expresses Grief | Live

As per preliminary reports, at least 8 coaches of Coromandel Express were derailed after the collision.

Coromandel Express Derails: Odisha SRC has directed the ODRAF Team at Balasore to proceed to the spot for search and rescue immediately.

Bhubaneswar: Chennai-Howrah Coromandel Express derailed on Friday after colliding with a goods train near Bahanaga area in Odisha’s Balasore district. As per preliminary reports, at least 8 coaches of Coromandel Express were derailed after the collision. The incident was reported when the train was going from Kolkata to Chennai. Several passengers of the train are feared dead with many trapped inside the overturned coaches of the superfast train.

132 Injured Passengers Shifted to Hospital

Giving the latest update, Odisha chief secretary Pradeep Jena said over 132 injured passengers have been shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC. He added that nearly 50 ambulances have been deployed but the injured appear far too many.

“NDRF and SDRF teams are on the spot. 600-700 rescue force personnel working. Rescue operation to be conducted throughout the night. All hospitals are providing support. Our immediate concern is to rescue victims. Concerned officials rushed to the spot,” Pradeep Jena said.

Naveen Patnaik Reviews Situation

“I have just reviewed the situation about this truly tragic railway accident. I will be visiting the spot tomorrow morning,” Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said.

The Southern Railway confirmed the news saying the Chennai-Howrah Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha and several bogies are reported to have derailed.

Coromandel Express derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha. Several coaches are reported to have derailed: CPRO Southern Railway https://t.co/T38tcZojVd — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed state minister Pramila Mallik and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to reach the accident site immediately.

Mamata Banerjee Expresses Shock

Taking to Twitter, Mamata Banerjee said, “Shocked to know that the Shalimar- Coromondel express, carrying passengers from West Bengal, collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening and some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured. We are coordinating with Odisha government and South Eastern Railways for our people’s sake. Our emergency control room has been activated at once with numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185. All out efforts for rescue, retrieval, aid and assistance initiated.

Shocked to know that the Shalimar- Coromondel express, carrying passengers from West Bengal, collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening and some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured. We are coordinating with Odisha government and South… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 2, 2023

Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner Office in a statement said that an express train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district. “Teams have left for the spot for search and rescue operation. Collector, Balasore has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level,” it said.

In the meantime, the Odisha SRC has directed the ODRAF Team at Balasore to proceed to the spot for search and rescue immediately. An emergency helpline No +91 6782 262 286 has been opened in Balasore.

