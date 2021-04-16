New Delhi: On a day when a record number of cases were recorded across India, the country also witnessed many political leaders getting infected with the virus. Starting from senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, these leaders took to Twitter to say that they have been infected with coronavirus and are in home isolation. Also Read - Impose 10-Day Complete Lockdown in Delhi: Traders Body to CM Kejriwal Amid Surge in COVID Cases

Randeep Singh Surjewala: In a tweet, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that he has tested COVID positive and urged people who have come in contact with him in the last 5 days to take necessary precautions. "Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self isolate & take necessary precautions," said Surjewala, who is also a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Taking to Twitter, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said she has tested positive for COVID-19. She tweeted that she has mild symptoms and has quarantined herself at her home. “Dear all, I’ve tested positive for #COVID19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions. I would request all those who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested at the earliest,” she said.

Badal’s husband and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had also recently tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered.

Digvijaya Singh: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted that he is in quarantine at his residence in Delhi. “I am currently in quarantine at my Delhi residence,” Digvijaya Singh said.

Jignesh Mevani: MLA from Vadgam in Gujarat, Jignesh Mevani also said he has tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet on Friday, Mevani said his health is stable and he has decided to recover in isolation. “I request everyone who came in my contact to get themselves tested. And my humble request to you to wear your masks, stay home as much as possible and maintain social distance,” said Jignesh Mevani.

Corona cases in India: The development comes at a time when a record single-day rise of 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections took India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark.

The death toll increased to 1,74,308 with 1,185 new fatalities, the highest since September 19, 2020, the data updated at 8 AM showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,25,47,866, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.22 per cent, the data stated.