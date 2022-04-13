Mumbai: After Delhi, Mumbai also witnessed a spike in the covid cases. According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, the financial capital of India saw a slight spike in daily COVID counts with 23 cases being recorded on Monday and 52 on Tuesday. The report also added that no fatalities were reported in the last 3 days. With today’s number, the overall tally for COVID touched 10,58,567.Also Read - Indian Consulate Suspends In-person Consular Services in Shanghai Amid Rising COVID Cases

Kerala, on the other hand, is reporting 31.8 percent of India’s new cases, and the state also has seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 13.45 percent to 15.53 percent, according to Union Health Ministry. Mizoram accounted for 11.16 percent of all new cases, and the state also saw an increase in positivity in the last week from 14.38 percent to 16.48 percent. Also Read - Delhi Reports 299 COVID Cases In 24 Hours, Witnesses 50% Increase Since Tuesday

Haryana also accounted for 5.70 percent of all new cases in the country, with the positivity rate increasing in the last week from 0.51 percent to 1.060 percent. Also Read - Goa, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai to Host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in October

Here is the list of states where COVID-19 cases are rising again:

1. Kerala

The southern state of India has recorded over 2,000 daily cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days and 253 deaths. With over 37,000 people fully vaccinated, Kerala has 374 active cases currently.

2. Delhi

Delhi reported 299 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a jump of 118 per cent from the daily count recorded two days ago, while the positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The Covid positivity rate in Delhi has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent in a week, even as doctors on Tuesday said it was “not a panic situation” as the daily cases count was still low but cautioned against dropping the guard.

3. Mizoram:

Mizoram’s COVID-19 tally rose to 2,25,823 on Wednesday as 91 more people tested positive for the infection, 58 less than the previous day, a health official said. The state had reported 149 coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The death toll stood unchanged at 689 as no fresh fatality was recorded. There are now 725 active cases, while 2,24,409 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 294 in the last 24 hours.