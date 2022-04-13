Mumbai: After Delhi, Mumbai also witnessed a spike in the covid cases. According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, the financial capital of India saw a slight spike in daily COVID counts with 23 cases being recorded on Monday and 52 on Tuesday. The report also added that no fatalities were reported in the last 3 days. With today’s number, the overall tally for COVID touched 10,58,567. Kerala, on the other hand, is reporting 31.8 percent of India’s new cases, and the state also has seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 13.45 percent to 15.53 percent, according to Union Health Ministry.Also Read - Indian Consulate Suspends In-person Consular Services in Shanghai Amid Rising COVID Cases

Mizoram accounted for 11.16 percent of all new cases, and the state also saw an increase in positivity in the last week from 14.38 percent to 16.48 percent. Haryana also accounted for 5.70 percent of all new cases in the country, with the positivity rate increasing in the last week from 0.51 percent to 1.060 percent. Also Read - Delhi Reports 299 COVID Cases In 24 Hours, Witnesses 50% Increase Since Tuesday

Here is the list of states where COVID-19 cases are rising again:

1. Kerala Also Read - Goa, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai to Host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in October

The southern state of India has recorded over 2,000 daily cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days and 253 deaths. With over 37,000 people fully vaccinated, Kerala has 374 active cases currently.

2. Delhi

Delhi reported 299 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a jump of 118 per cent from the daily count recorded two days ago, while the positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The Covid positivity rate in Delhi has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent in a week, even as doctors on Tuesday said it was “not a panic situation” as the daily cases count was still low but cautioned against dropping the guard.

3. Mizoram:

Mizoram’s COVID-19 tally rose to 2,25,823 as 91 more people tested positive for the infection, 58 less than the previous day, a health official said. The state had reported 149 coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The death toll stood unchanged at 689 as no fresh fatality was recorded. There are now 725 active cases, while 2,24,409 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 294 in the last 24 hours.

4. Maharashtra:

Maharashtra recorded 124 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one fatality, the health department said. With this, the state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 78,75,448 and toll to 1,47,821. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 113 cases and four fatalities. The department said in a statement that 113 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count to 77,26,903. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 98.11 per cent.

5. Haryana:

The new cases in Haryana are up by 50% this week as compared to last week. Manoharlal Khattar-led state has recorded over 500 cases in just 7 days and currently has 153 active cases.

The center had earlier written to five states, including Kerala and Delhi, on the rise in Covid cases and has advised them to continue monitoring the spread of the infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19.