New Delhi: Even as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic, and a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the states’ response to the COVID-19 crisis, a war of words broke out between Haryana and Delhi on Monday over issuing of passes to those from Haryana returning after working in Delhi, which, the Haryana government alleged, was leading to the spread of the pandemic in the state. Also Read - No Liquor Shop to be Opened in Haryana Till May 3, Strict Action Against Smugglers

Speaking to news agency ANI, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, who also holds the Health portfolio, said, “Many who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana, are ‘corona-carriers’. I appeal to Delhi CM that stay arrangements of people who work in Delhi should be made in Delhi itself.” Also Read - South Korean Firm to Produce 5,00,000 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Per Week in Haryana

“They shouldn’t be issued passes to travel to Haryana as this is increasing COVID-19 cases here,” he added. Also Read - Rohtak Court Opens at Midnight to Help Haryana Man Marry Mexican Woman Amid Lockdown

He also said that earlier, several members of the Tablighi Jamaat arrived from Delhi to Haryana and 120 of them tested positive, adding that it was his state that ensured their treatment.

Responding to Vij’s remarks, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, “It is not right to say so. Many people in Delhi work in areas along the border of the national capital and vice versa. They will have to commute.”

Notably, three cities in Haryana-Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonepat-share a border with the national capital. Earlier today, the state government intensified its efforts to seal all interstate borders, especially ones touching Delhi.

While Haryana has thus far recorded 289 cases of coronavirus, including three deaths, Delhi has recorded 2,625 cases, including 54 casualties.