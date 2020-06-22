New Delhi: Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and reviewed corona situation, testing in the capital city has increased nearly three times. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Kejriwal confirmed the same saying that there has been a significant increase in coronavirus testing taking place in the city now. Also Read - Fact Check: Does Novel Coronavirus Losing Potency And Will Disappear Soon on Its Own?

"Testing has increased by three times. Earlier, 5,000 tests were being conducted every day; that has now increased to 18,000 tests per day. Now, people will not face any issues in getting tested," said Kejriwal.

Earlier last week, after holding a review meeting with L-G Anil Baijal and CM Kejriwal, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that testing in the capital city will double in two days and increase by three times over the next six days.

#WATCH Our country is fighting 2 wars against China – one at border & another against virus from China. We have to remain united to fight both, none of these should be politicised. Our brave soldiers didn't back down, even we won't retreat until we win: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/9MxI6h5Ahp — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

Meanwhile, talking about the total active cases, Kejriwal said of the total active cases, 6,000 are in hospitals and 18,000 in home isolation. “All those under home-isolation will be provided with pulse oximeters to measure your oxygen levels every few hours. Once you are well, you can return it to the government”, he added.

Furthermore, he claimed that the city has witnessed an increase of 1,000 in the past one week.