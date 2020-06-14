New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases in the country crossed 3 lakh-mark, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday expressed confidence, saying the corona crisis will not last long and will end soon. Also Read - Man Returns After Going Into Two And a Half Months of Isolation Before Coronavirus, Asks 'Did I Miss Anything'

While addressing the 'Gujarat Jan Samvad' rally through video conference, the Union Minister expressed hope that a vaccine to treat the health condition will be available soon as scientists of India and other countries are working in this regard day and night.

"The corona crisis will not last long. Our scientists and scientists in other countries are working day and night to develop the vaccine. I am confident that we will get the vaccine very soon," Gadkari said at the 'Gujarat Jan Samvad' rally via video conference.

The statement from the Union Minister came on a day when the country witnessed the highest single-day spike of 11,929 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to 3,20,922 on Sunday. The death toll went up by 311 to 9,195.

Notably, this is the third day in a row that there were more than 10,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, which is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic.

The Health Ministry said that there are 1,49,348 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,62,378 people have recovered and a patient has migrated.

However, the number of recoveries are more than the active cases as 50.60 per cent of the patients have recovered so far.

Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand reported two deaths each. Of the total 9,195 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,830 fatalities, followed 1,448 by Gujarat and 1,271 in Delhi.