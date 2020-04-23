New Delhi: Mobile phones can spread coronavirus and that’s why the West Bengal government, which on Wednesday decided to work in tandem with the Centre in battling the deadly virus, banned the use of mobile phones in the hospitals — those dealing with COVID-19 patients. It has been notified that everyone has to submit their mobile phone before entering hospitals. They would get a receipt for that showing which they can collect their cellphones when they leave. For better communications, there will be intercom and landlines. Also Read - Coronavirus Will be With Us For a Long Time, Make No Mistake, Says World Health Organisation

However, the BJP has termed the move as an attempt to put a lid to the ground situation. It has said that the move was prompted only after a video showing two bodies lying at an isolation ward unattended went viral on social media. Union minister Babul Supriyo himself tweeted the video. He also tweeted that the person who had shot the video was booked by the Kolkata Police, which the latter denied.

Good u came up with a statement but, while we appreciate the work done by the Police Force in this entire country & respect your selfless service, it gives us no reason to believe u ! To know why I say that, search for answers in your own documented history of TMC-‘DoloDashness’ https://t.co/pgeimYT2MQ — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 22, 2020

The person who shot the video said in the video that the bodies were lying in the ward for two to three hours. One of the bodies appeared to be covered with a plastic sheet. The other was surrounded by a cloth partition, while there were patients sitting on either side of the body.

“We have to first check whether the video is true or fake, as we all know that the BJP specialises in spreading fake videos,” West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee said.