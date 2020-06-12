New Delhi: As coronavirus cases in India crossed 3 Lakh-Mark on Friday, raising an alarm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to discuss the issue with the chief ministers of all states and Union territories on two separate days — June 16 and June 17. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Biggest Single-day Spike With 528 COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths in 24 Hours

On June 16, the PM will interact with the CMs of Punjab, Assam, Kerala, U'khand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal, Meghalaya, Mizoram, A&N Islands, Dadar Nagar Haveli & Daman Diu, Sikkim & Lakshadweep.

On June 17, the PM will interact with the CMs of 15 states/UTs – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu And Kashmir, Telangana and Odisha.

Before the release of the unlock 1.0 guidelines, Union home minister Amit Shah had interacted with the CMs. The Centre decided to gradually open various sectors as part of its exit plan. But now as the cases are rising astronomically, there is a need to relook at the opening up plan.

Several states on their own are announcing weekend lockdowns while the Centre has given a go-ahead to allow relaxations.

1. Will there be an extension of lockdown?

No, there will be no straightjacket lockdown anymore. Several states on Friday dismissed the rumours of lockdowns.

2. What is the new strategy?

Special attention on emerging epicentres of cases and to focus on containment, testing and tracing, upgrading health infrastructure, clinical management and community engagement for effective management of COVID-19.

3. Why is the situation serious?

The first case of the novel coronavirus infection was detected in India on January 30. It took more than 100 days to reach the one-lakh mark on May 18, but the 2-lakh mark was breached only about a fortnight later on June 2. And now in another 10 days, the 3 lakh-mark has been breached.

4. What is India’s recovery rate?

More than 1.47 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered so far.

5. Where are the states standing?

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, saw its own tally cross the 1-lakh mark after 3,493 new cases were reported to take its total to 1,01,141, while its death toll rose to 3,717.

The state also reported a large number of recoveries. As many as 126 cancer patients, who had tested COVID-19 positive, have also recovered in Mumbai itself.

In Tamil Nadu, another badly hit state, the tally saw a record one-day jump of 1,982 cases to cross the 40,000-mark, while the toll reached 367.

Gujarat reported 495 new cases and 31 more fatalities, taking its case count to 22,562 and the death toll to 1,416.

Uttar Pradesh reported 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 528 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike so far for the state. This took the state’s death toll to 365 and the case count to 12,616. However, more than 7,600 people have recovered already, giving a recovery rate of over 60 per cent.

West Bengal breached the 10,000-mark with its highest single-day spike of 476 cases, while nine more fatalities were reported to take the toll to 451.

New cases were also reported from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Goa, Chattisgharh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh, among other states and UTs.

(With Agency Inputs)