New Delhi: India on Wednesday registered a spike of 83,347 new Coronavirus cases, pushing the total infection tally to cross 56-lakh mark. Further, the country witnessed 1,085 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatality count to 90,020. While the recovery rate stands at 81.25 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.59 per cent.

"The total case tally stands at 5,646,011 including 9,68,377 active cases, 45,87,614 cured/discharged/migrated & 90,020 deaths," the Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

India is the second worst hit country by the pandemic just behind the US, where they have recorded 2 lakh deaths.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 12,42,770 cases, including 33,407 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 9,53,683 sample tests in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,62,79,462.

The Union Health Ministry had said that it has increased the testing infrastructure exponentially. Till July 7, India had tested 1 crore samples and it took us 27 days to add 2 crore tests. By August 3, we had tested 3 crore samples. During this period, the laboratories were increased from 1,100 to 1,300 in the country.

On Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccinein India might not reach 100 per cent. “We are aiming for 100 per cent efficacy but may land between 50 to 100 per cent. However, it still would be an effective vaccine against the virus,” Balram Bhargava, ICMR Director General said.

(With agency inputs)