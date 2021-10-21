New Delhi: As the cumulative vaccine doses administered in India surpassed the 100-crore mark, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said it was a historic moment, not only in terms of numbers but also because all doses were manufactured here. “It will give new boost to those not vaccinated. This achievement proves that vaccine is safe, effective,” Dr Guleria was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Also Read - COVID Vaccines From Johnson & Johnson Stuck at Kasauli Lab Over Pending Data: Report

Dr Guleria further said that a lot of people were sceptical when the Covid vaccination drive began in January but “in little over nine months time, we achieved the target of administering 100 crore doses. It is a proud day for India”. He said the target now is to administer first dose to all adult population by end of the year and appealed those who have taken the first dose to come forward to take the second as per the schedule and get fully vaccinated. Also Read - Final Approval of Covaxin For Children Under Evaluation, Biological E To Submit Data By Nov-End: Report

Historic moment for India to complete 1 billion doses, not only in terms of numbers but also because all doses were manufactured here… It will give new boost to those not vaccinated. This achievement proves that vaccine is safe, effective: Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director pic.twitter.com/FnMAM1VhEO — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

India’s COVID vaccination drive: A timeline

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

(With agency inputs)