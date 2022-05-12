New Delhi: Revising norms for Coronavirus vaccine precaution dose, the Centre on Thursday allowed Indians going abroad to take the booster dose before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as required by the guidelines of the destination country. At present, all those above 18 years who have completed nine months after the second dose are eligible for the precaution jab.Also Read - 5 Reasons Why it is Necessary to Get Your Child Vaccinated Against Covid-19

For the unversed, the Union Health Ministry's decision to ease the norms about the booster dose for people travelling abroad came on the recommendations by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). Earlier last week, the advisory panel had recommended that those who need to travel overseas can take the precaution dose of the Covid vaccine as required by the country they are travelling to before the mandatory nine-month gap.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said,"Indian citizens and students travelling overseas can now take the precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country. This new facility will be available soon on the CoWIN portal."

Indian citizens & students travelling overseas can now take the precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country. This new facility will be available soon on the CoWIN portal. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 12, 2022

The ministry had received several representations seeking the precaution dose of Covid vaccine for those who have to travel abroad for employment, business commitments, admission to foreign educational institutes, participating in sports events, and bilateral and multilateral meetings as part of India’s official delegation.

“The issue was discussed in a meeting of NTAGI held last week after which it recommended that those who need to travel overseas can take the booster shot, before the stipulated nine-month waiting period, as per the booster guidelines of the country they are travelling to,” a source had said.

India began administering precaution doses of Covid vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year. The comorbidity clause was removed in March making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.